Most Test runs for India in 2022: Highest Test run-scorer for India in 2021

Most Test runs for India in 2022: Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant continues to pile on runs in Test match Cricket for the past two years.

During the first day of the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, team India have fought back magnificently after losing half their side under 100 runs just after Lunch.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson once again delivered for his team at his favourite hunting ground, getting rid of both the Indian openers – Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13) and then Shreyas Iyer (15), to reduce them to 98/5.

However, the two Southpaw batters – Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, not only soaked in all the pressure with consummate ease, but also batted aggressively as per Test match standards to stitch together a century stand for the sixth wicket in mere 130 deliveries to breach the 200-run mark, while scoring at an average of four runs per Over.

Pant, in particular continued to bat like a dream in Test match Cricket this year, as he smashed his 10th Test fifty in mere 51 deliveries.

In fact, in the last seven Test innings, the wicket-keeper batter has five 50+ scores under his belt, while coming into bat at no.5 in the order.

Most Test runs for India in 2022

Pant and Jadeja are also so far, the leading run-scorers for India in Tests his year. With both the players still going strong in the first innings, Rishabh Pant, at the time of writing, led the highest-run getters list amongst Indian batters by quite some margin.

Playing his fifth Test match this year, the 24-year-old has amassed a total of 417* runs across 8 innings at an average of 69.50, with the help of three fifties and a century.

Just like Viru Sehwag, Rishab Pant seems a natural white ball player. But it is his test record that is actually much more impressive. The ability to counter-attack is so important in test matches. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 1, 2022

Highest Test run-scorer for India in 2021

The Delhi left-hander was also in top-notch form in 2021; ending the year as India’s second-highest run-getter in Tests, just behind team India’s all format skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit was the highest run-scorer with a total of 906 runs across 21 innings (11 Test matches) at an average of 47.68, with the help of four fifties and two centuries.

Pant, with 748 runs across 21 innings, was placed at the second spot, with Cheteshwas Pujara (702 runs) taking up the third spot.