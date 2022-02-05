Most wickets in PSL 2022: Full list of bowlers with PSL 7 most wickets

Most wickets in PSL 2022: Spinners have dictated terms till now in a high-scoring Pakistan Super League 2022.

There is no hiding to the fact that the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League has been a high-scoring one thus far. An average innings score of 175.46 after the 13th match confirms the same.

At the same point in the previous five seasons, average innings scores have been 168.73, 161.62, 142.76, 135.25 and 142.64 respectively. Out of the 26 completed PSL 7 innings, scores of have been achieved a whopping 21 times. Out of these 21, teams have been able to surpass the 200-run mark on six occasions.

With runs being scored left, right and centre at the National Stadium in PSL 2022, the role of bowlers has become all the more important. In such situations, one economical spell or even one economical over has it in it to change the course of a game.

While a large number of bowlers have been taken to the attack this season, the Top Five wicket-takers have managed to not just dismiss batters frequently but also to not give away more than eight runs per over.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, who has already registered two half-centuries in four innings at an average and strike rate of 50.66 and 183.13 respectively, is also the joint-highest wicket-taker at this point in time of PSL 7. If the 23-year old player continues to perform in the same manner, a Player of the Tournament award shouldn’t be far away.

Much like Shadab, veteran Multan Sultans spinner Imran Tahir has also picked 10 wickets this season till now. Tahir’s spell of 4-0-25-3 played a crucial role in Sultans winning their fifth match in a row by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 57 runs a few hours ago.

Although not to the same extent but a tad bit similar to Shadab, Tahir’s teammate Khushdil Shah has also contributed across divisions to be the third-highest wicket-taker for now. It is after three spinners that a couple of left-arm fast bowlers namely Multans’ David Willey and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi arrive in the list of most wickets in PSL 2022.