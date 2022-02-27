PSL 2022 Awards List: Full List of Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Player of the Tournament and other winners of PSL 7

PSL 2022 Awards List: The SportsRush brings for you a detailed list of award winners at the end of Pakistan Super League 7.

Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars winning the seventh season of the tournament means that each of the six franchises has now won a title each. The fact that this has been achieved during just the seventh season speaks highly about the level of competition which PSL has had in store for us over the years.

Superbly led by first-time captain Shaheen Shah Afridi not just in the final but also throughout the tournament, Afridi was astute with his decisions which ended up becoming a hallmark of his maturity. All of 21, Afridi has become the youngest captain to win a T20 league across the world.

Pick of the bowlers for Lahore tonight, Afridi (4-0-30-3) went past Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan to become the highest wicket-taker of PSL 2022. Afridi, who dismissed Tim David (27), David Willey (0) and Rumman Raees (6), didn’t let the opposition stage a late recovery on the back of quick wickets in the second half of the innings.

While an unbeaten 16-ball 43-run game-changing partnership between Harry Brook (41*) and David Wiese (28*) powered LQ to 180/5 in 20 overs in the first innings, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was declared the Man of the Match for following his 69 (46) with bowling figures of 4-0-23-2 comprising of dismissals of Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Aamer Azmat (6).

Tiger 🐯 abhee Zinda hai pic.twitter.com/voLGmpieaK — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 27, 2022

PSL 2022 Awards List

Umpire of the Tournament

Rashid Riaz.

Emerging Player of the Tournament

Lahore Qalandars’ Zaman Khan for picking 18 wickets at an average of 21.50, an economy rate of 8.26 and a strike rate of 15.6.

Spirit of Cricket Award

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan.

All-rounder of the Tournament

Multan Sultans’ Khushdil Shah for picking 18 wickets at an average of 13.93, an economy rate of 6.89 and a strike rate of 12.1 and scoring 153 runs at a strike rate of 184.14.

Fielder of the Tournament

Khushdil Shah for grabbing seven catches in 12 matches.

Wicket-keeper batter of the Tournament

Rizwan for grabbing seven catches and affecting two stumpings.

Bowler of the Tournament

Shadab Khan for picking 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 10.89, an economy rate of 6.46 and a strike rate of 10.6.

Batter of the Tournament

Fakhar Zaman for scoring 588 runs in 13 innings at an average and strike rate of 45.23 and 152.77 respectively including one century and seven half-centuries.

Man of the Match in PSL 7 final

Mohammad Hafeez for scoring 69 (48) with the help of nine fours and a six and following it with bowling figures of 4-0-23-2.

Mohammad Rizwan for scoring 546 runs in 12 innings at an average and strike rate of 68.25 and 126.68 respectively. Apart from his magnificent batting numbers, Rizwan’s captaincy (10 wins in 12 matches throughout the season) and wicket-keeping (seven catches and two stumping dismissals) also seem to have worked in his favour.