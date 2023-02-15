Mount Maunganui pitch report 1st Test: Bay Oval pitch report of NZ vs ENG Test match tomorrow

New Zealand will take on England in the 1st Test of the 2-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This is a Pink Ball Test, and this match promises to be a thriller. The pitch at the Bay Oval will be watched with key interest as well.

The Blackcaps are one of the strongest teams in their own backyard, and they will be looking to continue their domination at home. Kyle Jamieson is back in the team, and this is a huge boost for the side in the absence of Trent Boult. Tim Southee will be leading the side, and the batting unit looks potent as well.

England is flying high in the regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They have not lost a single series since their appointment and will certainly enjoy the Kiwi conditions. If the batters can counter New Zealand’s bowling, they will have a great chance in this match.

Mount Maunganui pitch report 1st Test

Mount Maunganui hosted a Test match last year, and Bangladesh stunned New Zealand by winning the game by 8 wickets. Although, this track is loved by the Kiwis, and there is a lot of seam movement available for the pacers. With the kind of pacers available in both ranks, batting won’t be easy here.

The pitch at the Bay Oval has a good amount of bounce & carry, and this will excite the fast bowlers. This is an open stadium, so the breeze will flow, and the seamers will be able to move the ball as well. The average 1st innings score here is 370 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is just 156 runs.

This is a Pink Ball Test, and it is already known that the pacers will love bowling with it, and the evening session will be the toughest for the batters. Generally, the captains prefer to bat upon winning the toss, but in Kiwi conditions with the Pink Ball, bowling first can be on the minds of captains as well.