MS Dhoni Net Worth 2023: How Does CSK Captain Spend His INR 950 Crore Net Worth?

His millions of fans across the globe are not even a week away from witnessing him back on the Cricket field, as the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences from March 31 onwards, with the tournament opener between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

In what might perhaps be his last IPL season donning the CSK jersey in the capacity of a player, it remains to be seen whether or not he does begin the season as their skipper, or he finally decides to pass the baton on in able hands at some point in the tournament.

The franchise retaining him at INR 12 Crore during the mega auction last year, is just a miniscule part of his overall net worth of approximately $115 million or INR 950 Crore.

MS Dhoni continues to remain at the second spot, behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, in the list of richest cricketers as per the end of last year.

Having retired from International Cricket in 2019, the legendary Indian skipper has taken a keen interest in expanding his investment portfolio, while also spending ample time at cashing in on the commercial side of organic farming and animal husbandry as well.

How Does CSK Captain Spend His INR 950 Crore Net Worth?

Start-up companies, second-hand cars, fintech companies, sports team ownership, or even organic farming, the CSK captain MS Dhoni has made sure to make an optimum utilization of his massive net worth amassed over the years.

He has his investments in an interior decoration equipment making company named ‘Homelane’, and is their equity partner on a three-year contract. Founded in 2014, ‘Homelane’ presently runs its business across 16 big Indian cities including Mumbai, Benguluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata etc.

The 41-year-old has also invested in ‘Khatabook’ – a leading FinTech company which provides its services to the MSME companies. He also has his shares in the second-hand car business company named ‘Cars24’, and continues to be its brand ambassador since August 2019.

Most recently, last year, he had also invested in a Chennai-based drone startup – Garuda Aerospace. This drone manufacturing company has the primary role to offer the best possible farming solutions, with a total of about 400 drones and 500 pilots up their sleeve.

Apart from this, he also owns a production house company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ alongside his wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is set to produce the company’s first mainstream movie in the Tamil language pretty soon.

The ‘Seven’ brand and investments in sports teams

Dhoni’s lucky No.7, which he has carried on the back of his jersey since the inception of his International career, also happens to be the name of his fashion and lifestyle brand – ‘Seven’, where he is the owner of more than half the stakes.

Seven by M S Dhoni proudly associates with FITINDIA EXPO Powered by FIT7 – A Brand by Mahendra Singh Dhonihttps://t.co/jCfax1U9Kr #IAMSEVEN#fitindia #fitindia2017 pic.twitter.com/HC32ALzDLx — Seven (@TheSevenLife_) December 9, 2017

Moreover, he has also invested in a ‘Food and Beverage’ start-up named ‘7Ink Brews’, in collaboration with a Mumbai businessman Mohit Bhagchandani. Dhoni went a step further by cashing in on his ever-famous helicopter shot, by also launching a chocolate brand – the ‘Copter7 Chocolate’.

In the world of sports and fitness, Dhoni presently has invested in the ‘Sports Fit Pvt.Ltd.’, through which he owns more than 200 gyms across India.

He also the co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) football team ‘Chennaiyin F.C.’. Dhoni also runs the ‘Mahi Racing Team India’, and is its joint-owner with South Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna as the other partner.

Organic Farming and Animal Husbandry

In a completely different venture, the former India captain has also commenced an organic farming and animal husbandry business with the cooperation of the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand.

If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market https://t.co/2AFuwOrmCA — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) January 8, 2021

As per reports, Dhoni’s organic farm produces like strawberries, papaya, bananas, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage and peas are not only being successfully sold in the Indian markets, but also exported to countries like the UAE, and other Gulf Countries.

For his poultry farm business, Dhoni had even ordered 2,000 chicks of the ‘Kadaknath’ breed in 2020, which is known to be protein-rich, and free of fat and cholesterol.