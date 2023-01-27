Dhoni Production House new movie: Dhoni Entertainment first movie to be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani

On a day the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi is hosting its fourth T20I, legendary Indian wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni alongside wife Sakshi Dhoni have announced their production house – Dhoni Entertainment’s first mainstream movie in the Tamil language.

Only a couple of months ago in October, Dhoni Entertainment had decided to expand its production house business to the Southern part of India, reportedly in three languages – Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam.

As per the movie director Ramesh Thamilmani, the the upcoming debut Tamil family entertainer was conceptualized and is produced by Sakshi Singh Dhoni herself, who also happens to be Dhoni Entertainment’s managing director.

“Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment,” the press release read.

Dhoni Production House new movie

Dhoni Entertainment’s first production is titled ‘Let’s Get Married’, the motion poster of which was shared by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd.’s twitter handle today noon.

In the animated poster, a mini caravan travels along a path resembling the number ‘8’, surrounded by trees, shrubs and beaches as well. While nothing else is depicted in the poster, the aforementioned path (resembling ‘8’) on which the caravan travels is similar to the one leading to the Patratu Valley, a famous tourist spot just a few kilometers away from Dhoni’s hometown – Ranchi.



The cast of the movie includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia, and Yogi Babu.

While the movie will be Ramesh Thamilmani’s first in the capacity of a mainstream director, Viswajith has come up with the background score, with Pradeep Ragav being the director of the movie.

Ramesh Thamilmani movies

Ramesh Thamilmani had grabbed the headlines after he authored the graphic novel ‘Atharva – The Origin’, which featured MS Dhoni as a superhero. He made his directional debut with a Thalapakkatti TV ad.

Some of his other works include in the capacity of a music composer for the movie- Kadhal Condition Apply, and a short film named Mask. His album song En Uyir Nadu, composed on the occasion of Independence day, had also received decent praise.

While MS Dhoni’s production is set to make his mainstream cinema production debut with a Tamil film, team India’s Southpaw batter Shikhar Dhawan also made is debut in the Hindi movie ‘Double XL’ in November last year, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Singh in the lead role.