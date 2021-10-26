Mujeeb ur Rahman: Mystery spinner breaks records in Afghanistan’s victory over Scotland in T20 World Cup

Mujeeb ur Rahman was on fire for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup game and he has achieved some brilliant records during the process.

Afghanistan is a factory of spinners, and that factory proved its class in the ICC T20 World Cup game. Despite all the problems at home, the Afghan side proved their quality on the field.

The Afghans won the toss against Scotland and opted to bat first on a brilliant batting wicket. Gurbaz and Zazai batted beautifully at the top, whereas Najibullah gave them an incredible end. After 20 overs, Afghanistan scored 190-4, in which Najibullah scored a half-century. For Scotland, Saffyan Sharif took two wickets, whereas Watt bowled an economical spell with a wicket under his name.

Scotland had a massive chase in front of them, but they were on their knees against the Afghan spin duo. Mujeeb rattled the side in the powerplay overs, whereas Rashid did his magic at the end. The Scottish side was 37-5 after the powerplay, in which Mujeeb had four wickets. In the end, Scotland were bundled out for just 60 runs, and they lost the game by a huge margin of 130 runs.

Rahman finished with five wickets, whereas Rashid finished with four. With this win, Afghanistan not only got two points, but their NRR is now +6.50.

Great start congratulations to Everyone and specially to the people back home 🇦🇫.I hope this win have given you something to smile and celebrate. INSHALLAH We will do the best and make the country and nation more proud.Your prayers and support is always🔑🇦🇫 Afghanistan zindabad pic.twitter.com/w53EorFNws — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 25, 2021

Mujeeb ur Rahman records

Mujeeb is a brilliant new-ball bowler, and at one stage he was close to claiming a hattrick. In the 4th over, Mujeeb took wickets on the 2nd and 3rd ball, but he missed the hattrick.

This was Mujeeb’s debut game in the T20 World Cup and he claimed a fifer. He became the first debutant in the history of the T20 World Cup to take a fifer. Apart from this, he also became the 2nd youngest to take a fifer in the T20 World Cup after Mustafizur Rahman. He is also the first Afghani bowler to take 5-wickets in a T20 World Cup game.

One of the best #T20WorldCup performances of all time, and he did it on tournament debut! Take a bow, Mujeeb Ur Rahman! 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UuRJ5KTHrg — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 26, 2021

At the young age of 20, Mujeeb already has scalped 170 T20 wickets at an economy of 6.72. Not only in Asian conditions, but Mujeeb has been successful abroad as well. In the BBL10, Rahman took 14 wickets for the Brisbane Heat at 6.26, whereas he had 10 dismissals in the T20 Blast for Middlesex at 6.91.

With the IPL 2022 mega-auction approaching, Rahman is going to be a hot property.