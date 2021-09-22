Mumbai vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 34

Mumbai vs KKR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 34th match of IPL 2021.

The 34th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In the eight matches that MI have played this season so far, they’ve won four and lost four to be at the fourth position on the points table. KKR, on the other hand, are at the sixth position on the back of three victories and five losses in their eight matches.

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, Indians have won six and lost three out of their nine matches here. Knight Riders, on the contrary, have won seven and lost five out of their 12 matches at this venue over the years.

Kolkata, who are coming on the back of winning their last match unlike Mumbai, would be needing a solid performance to beat the opposition especially after considering their recent (losing four matches in a row) and overall record against them.

Mumbai vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by MI: 22

Matches won by KKR: 6

Matched played in India: 23 (MI 18, KKR 5)

Matches played outside India: 5 (MI 4, KKR 1)

MI average score against KKR: 158

KKR average score against MI: 148

Most runs for MI: 866 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for KKR: 183 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for KKR: 22 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for MI: 12 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for KKR: 6 (Dinesh Karthik)

The last time when MI and KKR had faced each other was in the first leg of IPL 2021 when the latter had failed to chase a 153-run target despite being at 104/2 before losing wickets in a hurry in Chennai.