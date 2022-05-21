Mumbai Wankhede weather: Weather at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai MI vs DC IPL 2022 match

Mumbai Wankhede weather: Rain made its presence felt just before the start of Indian Premier League 2022 Match 69 at Wankhede Stadium.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Sharma confirmed a couple of changes to Mumbai’s Playing XI in their last match of the season as batter Dewald Brevis and spinner Hrithik Shokeen have come in for batter Tristan Stubbs and spinner Sanjay Yadav (injured).

Much like Sharma, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also wanted to chase a total in a must-win match tonight. A lone change for Delhi has come in the form of opening batter Prithvi Shaw returning in place of all-rounder Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Wankhede weather

Sharma, who pointed out the probability of rain over the venue tonight, hadn’t even completed his dialogue when groundsmen had started covering the pitch.

Sudden pouring of water form above disrupted proceedings at the toss to somewhat force the captains to return to their respective dressing rooms.

In what appeared to be a rare passing shower before the start of monsoon season in the country, this match will begin at the original scheduled time after the rain didn’t even last for 10 minutes.

With a temperature of 30 degree, Mumbai is expected to do without rain tonight. Hence, fans and players shouldn’t worry much about the weather. Readers must note that the rain probability is almost negligible according to multiple weather forecasting websites.