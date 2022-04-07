Cricket

“My only aim is to help Punjab Kings win it’s first IPL trophy”: Jitesh Sharma reveals goal for maiden IPL season with Punjab Kings

"My only aim is to help Punjab Kings win it's first IPL trophy": Jitesh Sharma reveals goal for maiden IPL season with Punjab Kings
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Why is Manish Pandey not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?
Next Article
“Joel Embiid is two points away from passing DeMar DeRozan!”: Sixers MVP needs to make one more point in the clutch to have the most clutch points in the 2022 NBA season
Cricket Latest News
"My only aim is to help Punjab Kings win it's first IPL trophy": Jitesh Sharma reveals goal for maiden IPL season with Punjab Kings
“My only aim is to help Punjab Kings win it’s first IPL trophy”: Jitesh Sharma reveals goal for maiden IPL season with Punjab Kings

Vidarbha’s batter Jitesh Sharma has revealed his IPL intentions with Punjab Kings after making his…