“My only aim is to help Punjab Kings win it’s first IPL trophy”: Jitesh Sharma reveals goal for maiden IPL season with Punjab Kings

Vidarbha’s batter Jitesh Sharma has revealed his IPL intentions with Punjab Kings after making his debut against Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last game to register their second win of the campaign. Liam Livingstone attracted the eyeballs in the game due to his extraordinary knock, but the debutant Jitesh Sharma also made his mark.

Jitesh Sharma scored 26 runs in 17 balls and his glovework was decent as well. Mayank Agarwal revealed that Anil Kumble was very clear about buying Jitesh Sharma in the auction. Sharma had a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with Vidarbha. He scored 214 runs at 53.50, whereas his S/R was 235.16.

The flexibility of Jitesh Sharma to bat at any position makes him a valuable asset. Punjab Kings has always struggled in the middle-order, and Jitesh provides a brilliant Indian option.

Jitesh Sharma reveals his IPL 2022 ambitions

Jitesh Sharma has revealed that he wanted to join the defence services in his childhood. Jitesh’s great grandfather served as a driver for Subhash Chandra Bose. He used to play Gully cricket with his friends with the plastic ball, where a renowned coach spotted him.

He wanted to play football, but he was selected for the school’s cricket team. Jitesh used to get four percent extra marks whenever he used to win a game for his school.

“Back then, if I represented the team at state level competitions in cricket, I could get four percent extra marks,” Jitesh revealed.

Jitesh Sharma was a part of Mumbai Indians in IPL, but he never got an opportunity. Ahead of his IPL debut, Sharma revealed his ambitions about the campaign. He has clearly stated his desire to win the tournament with Punjab Kings.

“I will contribute in whichever way I can. I am a team man. If the team wins because of me, I will definitely be the happiest in the squad,” Jitesh said.

“My only aim this year is to try and help the Punjab Kings win its first trophy.”