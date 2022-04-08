“Na na Tewatia na”: Yuvraj Singh exults no ends as Rahul Tewatia smashes 2 consecutive sixes to win last over thriller vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Yuvraj Singh exults no ends as Rahul Tewatia pulls of a nearly improbable task yet again in an Indian Premier League game.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in an absolute humdinger of a contest.

In a quintessential edge-of-a-seat thriller, on bound towards the score of 189/9 posted by PBKS after batting first, GT needed 12 runs off the final two deliveries.

Not another household name anymore, on the strike was the Southpaw all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who was again at the cusp of doing the unthinkable.

While he just managed to clear the mid-wicket fence off the penultimate delivery of the final Over bowled by Odean Smith, he took a step towards his left on the final ball, wielded his axe towards the same region although with a timing par excellence this time around to lift up the entire stadium and the GT camp in astonishment and awe.

The two sixes made the fans go nostalgic back to the 2020 edition of the league, when he hit fives sixes off Sheldon Cottrell (another West Indian) in an Over against Punjab there as well, to eventually take his side home in what was a record chase.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag’s reaction on Rahul Tewatia’s 2 sixes off Odean Smith

Yuvraj Singh exults no ends as Rahul Tewatia does it again

Expressing his excitement like every other Cricket fan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle, to praise Tewatia’s heroics for his three-ball stay at the crease, while also pulling Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra’s leg by taking a dig at his smile.

Naam tu suna hoga !! @rahultewatia02 na na tawatiya naaa😂😂😂 what a player ! Aur nehra ji ki smile off side 😁😁😁 what a game !! #IPL2022 at its best #GTvsPBKS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 8, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.