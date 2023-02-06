Nagpur Cricket Stadium Test records India team: Nagpur Test match records India all match result list

It was just about four and a half months ago when India and Australia had locked horns against each other in a T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. A rain-affected match which lasted just over 15 overs had witnessed India registering a 6-wicket victory on the back of captain Rohit Sharma’s match-winning knock.

While a lot of key phrases from the first paragraph will be used again later this week, Indian fans won’t mind another 6-wicket victory this time round as well. However, two changes which will be made to the above mentioned paragraph is a Test replacing a T20I in the absence of rainfall.

While India will be playing a Test match in Nagpur after more than half-a-decade, Australia will be playing a Test match in the city after more than 14 years.

Nagpur Cricket Stadium Test records Indian cricket team

Having participated in each of the six Tests at this stadium, India have an impressive record on the back of winning four and losing one since the venue first hosted an international match in 2008. Interestingly, the inaugural match here was also an India-Australia Test fondly remembered for being former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s last international match.

Highest run-scorer in Nagpur Tests among Indian cricketers are Virender Sehwag (357), Virat Kohli (354), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (339), Sachin Tendulkar (291) and Murali Vijay (283). Highest wicket-takers in Nagpur Tests among Indian cricketers are Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Ishant Sharma (19), Harbhajan Singh (13), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Amit Mishra (9).

Most catches grabbed by Indian cricketers in Tests played at the VCA Stadium are Dhoni (9), Kohli (5), Ajinkya Rahane (4), Sehwag (3) and Vijay (3).

Nagpur Test match records India all match result list