HomeSearch

Nagpur Cricket Stadium Test records India team: Nagpur Test match records India all match result list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 06/02/2023

Nagpur Cricket Stadium Test records India team: Nagpur Test match records India all match result list

Virat Kohli had scored a double century in the last Nagpur Test match.

It was just about four and a half months ago when India and Australia had locked horns against each other in a T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. A rain-affected match which lasted just over 15 overs had witnessed India registering a 6-wicket victory on the back of captain Rohit Sharma’s match-winning knock.

While a lot of key phrases from the first paragraph will be used again later this week, Indian fans won’t mind another 6-wicket victory this time round as well. However, two changes which will be made to the above mentioned paragraph is a Test replacing a T20I in the absence of rainfall.

While India will be playing a Test match in Nagpur after more than half-a-decade, Australia will be playing a Test match in the city after more than 14 years.

Nagpur Cricket Stadium Test records Indian cricket team

Having participated in each of the six Tests at this stadium, India have an impressive record on the back of winning four and losing one since the venue first hosted an international match in 2008. Interestingly, the inaugural match here was also an India-Australia Test fondly remembered for being former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s last international match.

Highest run-scorer in Nagpur Tests among Indian cricketers are Virender Sehwag (357), Virat Kohli (354), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (339), Sachin Tendulkar (291) and Murali Vijay (283). Highest wicket-takers in Nagpur Tests among Indian cricketers are Ravichandran Ashwin (23), Ishant Sharma (19), Harbhajan Singh (13), Ravindra Jadeja (12) and Amit Mishra (9).

Most catches grabbed by Indian cricketers in Tests played at the VCA Stadium are Dhoni (9), Kohli (5), Ajinkya Rahane (4), Sehwag (3) and Vijay (3).

Nagpur Test match records India all match result list

S. No.Team 1Team 2WinnerMarginYear
1IndiaAustraliaIndia172 runs2008
2IndiaSouth AfricaSouth AfricaInnings and 6 runs2010
3IndiaNew ZealandIndiaInnings and 198 runs2010
4IndiaEnglandMatch drawn2012
5IndiaSouth AfricaIndia124 runs2015
6IndiaSri LankaIndiaInnings and 239 runs2017
About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav