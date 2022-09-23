VCA Cricket Stadium Nagpur average score in T20: Highest successful run chase in Nagpur T20Is

VCA Cricket Stadium Nagpur average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the highest run-chase record in Nagpur.

India will face Australia in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. After winning the first T20I in Mohali, the Australian side would want to seal the series, whereas the Indian team would want to level it as this is a do-or-die game for them.

The Australian side was brilliant in the last match despite missing their four key players. Cameron Green has emerged as a match-winner of the side, whereas Matthew Wade has also been great as a finisher. Jasprit Bumrah’s return will be welcomed by the Indian team as he is expected to resolve the death-bowling issue of the side.

VCA Cricket Stadium Nagpur average score in T20

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur has been a tough track to bat on, and the stats at this ground proves the same. A total of 12 T20Is have been played at this ground, where 9 matches have been won by the teams batting first and the chasing teams have won just three matches so far.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is just 151 runs and the fact that the chasing teams have won just thrice here proves that the track gets difficult to bat as the match goes on. The average score in T2o domestics is 144 runs.

Batting has been really tough on this ground, and this can be judged by the fact that the highest run score chased at this ground is just 123 runs. During the 2016 T20 World Cup, West Indies and South Africa were up against each other where South Africa scored 122 runs in the first innings, where Quinton de Kock scored 47 runs.

West Indies chased the target in 19.4 overs by just three wickets. Marlon Samuels scored 43 runs for the West Indian side. So, it is very clear that chasing has been really tough on this very ground.