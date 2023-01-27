HomeSearch

VCA Stadium Nagpur Test match tickets price list: IND vs AUS 1st Test Nagpur Cricket Stadium ticket bookings start date

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 27/01/2023

Nagpur will be hosting a Test match after more than half-a-decade.

While international cricket will return to Nagpur after about just 100 days, Test cricket will be returning to the city after more than half-a-decade with the forthcoming first of four matches between India and Australia.

With Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 beginning from February 9, ticket sales for the first Test will kick-start from January 29. It is noteworthy that the first three days will be reserved for Life Members of Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and its affiliated clubs as was the case before the last international match in the city as well.

Concerned people will have to pay a visit to Bilimoria Pavilion, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, to book their tickets as no member tickets will be available on any online platform. Ticket window for the same will be open from 10:00 AM (local time) to 05:00 PM and no one will be able to buy a member ticket after 05:00 PM on Tuesday.

General public will be allowed to book tickets from February 1 onward. Unlike Life Members, general tickets will only be available on an online ticketing partner named Book My Show.

With the VCA not arranging an option for home delivery, people will have to visit Bilimoria Pavilion to collect their physical tickets. In what is a mandatory process, fans will have to redeem their physical tickets between February 5-8 (from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM). Irrespective of the mode of booking, four tickets is the maximum limit per person.

Furthermore, in a welcoming move, VCA will be allowing students up to Class X to watch the match for a nominal ticket price of INR 10 per student. With approximately 4,000 tickets reserved for students, these tickets can only be bought via school (and not individually) through an offline mode. Both students and teachers (one teacher per 25 students) will have to carry along their identity cards on the day of the match.

VCA Stadium Nagpur Test match tickets price list

A total of 10 different price categories have been devised for 13 different wings of the VCA Stadium.

WingFloorCost
WestGroundINR 10
EastGroundINR 300
East1stINR 300
WestGround (Bays R & S)INR 400
West1stINR 400
North4thINR 600
North3rdINR 800
South4thINR 800
NorthGroundINR 1,000
South (K, L, M & N)GroundINR 1,500
South3rdINR 2,000
South (G & H)GroundINR 3,000
Corporate BoxINR 1,25,000

Barring the student tickets, all other tickets are season passes which will be valid for all the five days of the Test match.

