Namibia vs UAE head to head in T20 history: NAM vs UAE head to head T20 records and stats

Namibia vs UAE head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup match.

The last First Round Group A ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played between Namibia and United Arab Emirates at the Simonds Stadium today. Also the last match of this tournament to be played at this venue, it will confirm two teams who will be qualifying from this group to Super 12s.

Before the first Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match in the day, Namibia are at the second position on the points table on the back winning and losing a match each in this World Cup.

UAE, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points after losing both their matches thus far. With a negative NRR (Net Run Rate) in front of their name, UAE will require a gargantuan victory to qualify for the next round. Having said that, the same will only be possible if Netherlands beat Sri Lanka in the morning in Geelong today.

It is noteworthy that it will only be the second Namibia vs UAE T20I in the history of cricket. These teams had first and last played against each other before ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai last year.

Namibia vs UAE head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by NAM: 1

Matches won by UAE: 0

Matches played at neutral venues: 0 (NAM 0, UAE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (NAM 0, UAE 0)

NAM average score against UAE: 159

UAE average score against NAM: 142

Most runs for NAM: 37 (Stephan Baard)

Most runs for UAE: 39 (Muhammad Waseem)

Most wickets for NAM: 2 (Ruben Trumpelmann)

Most wickets for UAE: 4 (Zahoor Khan)

Most catches for NAM: 4 (Gerhard Erasmus)

Most catches for UAE: 2 (Zahoor Khan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).