Napier Cricket Ground records India: McLean Park Napier T20 results list Indian team

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 21, 2022

India have played a total of nine matches at the McLean Park.

India are only a victory away from registering their fourth bilateral T20I series victory against New Zealand. In what will be their third consecutive bilateral T20I series victory against the Black Caps, it will be their second such win in New Zealand.

Hence, the imminent third New Zealand-India T20I to be played in Napier tomorrow will hold immense important for both the teams. Having lost a match to rain and India each, the Kiwis would be desperate of avoiding a series defeat even in the absence of captain Kane Williamson. Assuming that the hosts become successful in doing the same, it will be the first-ever instance of a drawn New Zealand-India T20I series.

Napier Cricket Ground records India

The last match of the series will become India’s first T20I at the McLean Park. India, who have played a total of nine international matches at this venue, have never played a T20I here. Although both New Zealand-India Napier Tests had ended in a draw, India have won two and lost three out of their five ODIs at this stadium over the years.

S. No.OppositionFormatResultYear
1New ZealandTestDrawn1990
2New ZealandODINew Zealand won by 28 runs1994
3New ZealandODINew Zealand won by 4 wickets1995
4New ZealandODIIndia won by 2 wickets1999
5New ZealandODINew Zealand won by 35 runs2002
6New ZealandODIIndia won by 53 runs2009
7New ZealandTestDrawn2009
8New ZealandODINew Zealand won by 24 runs2014
9New ZealandODIIndia won by 8 wickets2019

 

India’s Top Three batters across formats at this venue are all retired cricketers. Former captain Virat Kohli (168) is their top run-scorer here among active cricketers. No other specialist batter part of the current squad has played any match at the McLean Park in the past.

Unlike batters, active Indian bowlers are among their best bowlers at this stadium. Mohammed Shami (7), Kuldeep Yadav (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2) have picked more than one international wicket in Napier among active Indian cricketers.

McLean Park Napier T20 results list international matches

S. No.MatchResultYear
1New Zealand vs BangladeshNew Zealand won by 6 wickets2017
2New Zealand vs EnglandEngland won by 76 runs2019
3New Zealand vs PakistanPakistan won by 4 wickets2020
4New Zealand vs BangladeshNew Zealand won by 28 runs2021

Click here to read more about T20I records at the McLean Park.

