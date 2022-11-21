Napier Cricket Ground records India: McLean Park Napier T20 results list Indian team

India are only a victory away from registering their fourth bilateral T20I series victory against New Zealand. In what will be their third consecutive bilateral T20I series victory against the Black Caps, it will be their second such win in New Zealand.

Hence, the imminent third New Zealand-India T20I to be played in Napier tomorrow will hold immense important for both the teams. Having lost a match to rain and India each, the Kiwis would be desperate of avoiding a series defeat even in the absence of captain Kane Williamson. Assuming that the hosts become successful in doing the same, it will be the first-ever instance of a drawn New Zealand-India T20I series.

Napier Cricket Ground records India

The last match of the series will become India’s first T20I at the McLean Park. India, who have played a total of nine international matches at this venue, have never played a T20I here. Although both New Zealand-India Napier Tests had ended in a draw, India have won two and lost three out of their five ODIs at this stadium over the years.

S. No. Opposition Format Result Year 1 New Zealand Test Drawn 1990 2 New Zealand ODI New Zealand won by 28 runs 1994 3 New Zealand ODI New Zealand won by 4 wickets 1995 4 New Zealand ODI India won by 2 wickets 1999 5 New Zealand ODI New Zealand won by 35 runs 2002 6 New Zealand ODI India won by 53 runs 2009 7 New Zealand Test Drawn 2009 8 New Zealand ODI New Zealand won by 24 runs 2014 9 New Zealand ODI India won by 8 wickets 2019

India’s Top Three batters across formats at this venue are all retired cricketers. Former captain Virat Kohli (168) is their top run-scorer here among active cricketers. No other specialist batter part of the current squad has played any match at the McLean Park in the past.

Unlike batters, active Indian bowlers are among their best bowlers at this stadium. Mohammed Shami (7), Kuldeep Yadav (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2) have picked more than one international wicket in Napier among active Indian cricketers.

McLean Park Napier T20 results list international matches

S. No. Match Result Year 1 New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand won by 6 wickets 2017 2 New Zealand vs England England won by 76 runs 2019 3 New Zealand vs Pakistan Pakistan won by 4 wickets 2020 4 New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand won by 28 runs 2021

Click here to read more about T20I records at the McLean Park.