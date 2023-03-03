Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report: India vs Australia 4th Test 2023 pitch report of Motera Stadium

India and Australia will take on each other in the fourth Test of the 4-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium is brilliantly settled after Australia’s win in the last match. It is clear that the pitches have been talked about a lot in this series, and the pitch in Ahmedabad will again be looked at with great interest.

India’s batters would want to improve their performance against spin as their weakness was clearly visible in the last match. The bowlers of the side have done well, and they are expected to do the same in this match as well. Batter Shubman Gill should get yet another opportunity in this match.

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, the Australian team did really well in the last match. The idea of playing thre spinners worked, and the team would want to replicate the performance this time around.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

All the matches in this series so far have been finished in under three days, and the same pattern can be repeated in Ahmedabad as well. A couple of Tests have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021 between India and England. Both of those Test matches were dominated by the spinners.

There was a lot of turn on the track, and the same can be expected in this match as well. Axar Patel has been the best bowler on the ground where he has scalped 20 wickets in two matches. The pacers are expected to play a side role yet again on this ground. After Indore’s result, the teams may want a better wicket, but based on history, spinners should dominate.

One of the Test matches ended before day two and one ended before day three. Both captains would look to bat first upon winning the toss in this match as well. The batters will have a tough time in this match as well.