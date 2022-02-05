Narendra Modi Stadium stats: List of Narendra Modi Stadium ODI records in batting and bowling

Narendra Modi Stadium stats and ODI records: Ahmedabad will be hosting an ODI after more than seven years this afternoon.

The first ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India will be played in Ahmedabad today. While it will be the first-ever ODI at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium, the city will be hosting one after more than seven years.

In its four-decade history of hosting ODIs, Ahmedabad has been a venue to 23 matches of this format. India, who have played 15 ODIs at this venue, have won seven and lost eight. On the contrary, West Indies have a better ODI record in Ahmedabad winning five and losing two out of their seven ODIs here. Readers must note that West Indies have won four out of their five Ahmedabad ODIs against India.

Narendra Modi Stadium stats

Barring former West Indies captain Chris Gayle (316), all other Top five ODI run-scorers in Ahmedabad have retired now. They are former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid (342), legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar (215), former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (190) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (185).

Other than Gayle, former India captain Virat Kohli (150), white-ball captain Rohit Sharma (143), veteran batter Ambati Rayudu (121), former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews (92) and New Zealand batter Martin Guptill (86) are the highest run-scorers in Ahmedabad ODIs among active players.

As far as West Indian batters of the current squad are concerned, only captain Kieron Pollard (29) and Darren Bravo (26) have played an ODI here.

Much like the batters, no active bowler barring Gayle is present in the list of highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad ODIs. The Top Five wicket-takers at this venue are former India captain Kapil Dev (10), former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga (7), Gayle (6), former West Indies fast bowler Winston Benjamin (5) and former Sri Lanka fast bowler Farvez Maharoof (5).

Among active players, Ravichandran Ashwin (5), Ravi Rampaul (4), Tim Southee (3), Seekkuge Prasanna (3) and Shoaib Malik (3) are the highest wicket-takers at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach, who had played his last ODI against India in Port of Spain almost 30 months ago, is their only bowler from the current squad to pick a wicket here. Opening the bowling in a bilateral ODI in 2011, Roach had dismissed India pacer R Vinay Kumar in his 10-over spell.

Narendra Modi Stadium ODI records

Out of 46 completed ODI innings in Ahmedabad, 300+ innings scores have been registered on six occasions (thrice by India). The record for the highest ODI run-chase in Ahmedabad lies with India as they had sealed a 325-run chase with 14 deliveries remaining a couple of decades ago.

It was a match-winning 61-ball 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dravid (109*) and former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar (57*) which had powered the team to a 5-wicket victory.