Nasser Hussain Smacks Mark Butcher On Head After He Mentions His Low-Bounce LBW Dismissal [WATCH]

The English batting line-up was all over the Australian bowling attack like a rash, as they dominated the entirety of Day 2 of the ongoing third Test of Ashes 2023. However, former captain Joe Root‘s unfortunate dismissal in the final session was indeed a tough pill to swallow for his fans as he was nearing towards a well-deserved 31st Test century. The manner of dismissal prompted the likes of Mark Butcher and Mark Taylor to go for a bit of leg-pulling of Nasser Hussain in the commentary box.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 62nd over when Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump, but the ball almost skidded through to Root and went on to disturb his stumps. No way he could have anticipated the ball to stay so low after pitching, and he was resultantly too late to bring his bat down on time.

Sky Sports commentators in Taylor and Butcher were quick to recollect Hussain being victim of the ball staying low in more or less a similar manner against West Indies in 1998.

Nasser Hussain Smacks Mark Butcher On The Head

A few minutes post Root’s dismissal, Butcher, who was calling the match alongside Taylor, decided to troll Hussain (standing right behind them). Speaking on the microphone, Butcher cunningly remarked that they are not supposed to mention about previous dismissals wherein batters have been out bowled or LBW with the balls bouncing twice.

With both the commentators having a nice laugh at the cost of Hussain, the latter, all of a sudden decided to hand a nice smack on Butcher’s head. While a smiling Hussain went back somewhere inside one of the rooms, Butcher carried on with his funny banter.

Upon receiving the innocuous smack, he hilariously called for an HR to report bullying at workplace by one of his colleagues. Taylor, on the other hand, hilariously requested for a concussion substitute for him in the box after getting hit on the head.

How Was Nasser Hussain Dismissed Vs West Indies During The Third Test In 1998?

Butcher was referring to Hussain’s dismissal during the third Test match of England’s tour of West Indies in Port of Spain 25 years ago. With England chasing a 225-run target, former West Indies captain Carl Hooper bowled a short-pitched delivery outside the off-stump to Hussain.

The ball not only turned back in, but stayed way too low and hit him right on his toe adjacent to the stumps. There was no way any batter could have blocked that delivery, and Hussain was unfortunately out LBW at the score of 5 (27).

While the delivery to which Root got out yesterday stayed low as well, but not as low as the one Nasser had faced back in the day, as one can watch above.

Fortunately for the Englishman, England did go on to win the match by 3 wickets, courtesy of a 129-run opening stand between skipper Michael Atherton (49) and Alec Stewart (83).