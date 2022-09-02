“Nat Sciver. What a talent.”: Stuart Broad expresses awe of Nat Sciver as she plays one of the best T20 knocks in The Hundred 2022 Eliminator

Stuart Broad expresses awe of Nat Sciver as she falls agonizingly short of the target, despite arguably playing the best knock in the event.

During the ‘Eliminator’ of the second edition of ‘The Hundred 2022’ at the Rose Bowl, Southampton between Southern Brave women and Trent Rockets women, an absolute master class of a T20 innings from all-rounder Nat Sciver, took the Rockets nearly home, as they agonizingly fell short of the target by 2 runs, to crash out of the tournament.

Despite the hard-to-swallow loss, the cricketing fraternity had no other alternative, but to stand and applause and acknowledge what was one of the best knock of the ongoing season by the England all-rounder.

An unbelievable onslaught of the highest order, the 30-year-old smashed 5 Fours and equal number of Sixes, to score 72 unbeaten runs off mere 36 deliveries, at a strike rate of 200.

With absolutely no other worthwhile contribution from the rest of the Rockets’ batters below her order, Sciver fell short of the 135-run target, with the match going on till the final delivery.

With 24 runs required off the final set of five deliveries, Sciver smashed three consecutive Sixes after a brace off the first delivery, but mistimed the final delivery with four required to make it through to the final.

Stuart Broad expresses awe of Nat Sciver

Veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad, took to his social media handle, to pile on words of praises for Nat Sciver, as she single-handedly nearly managed to get her team total over the line.

Nat Sciver. What a talent. Got the Rockets 🚀 so close all on her own. Quality player. Missed out on the last ball. Great entertainment 💥 https://t.co/QVYi0RpXD2 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 2, 2022

Apart from the opening pair of Bryony Smith (16 off 15) and skipper Elyse Villani (24 off 25), no other batter apart from Sciver, managed to register a double-digit score beside her name, in what looked like the Brave’s match to lose until the nail-biting climax.

The 2-run victory has meant that the Southern Brave will now play tomorrow’s grand finale against Oval Invincibles, in what will be a rematch of last season’s decider at Lord’s.