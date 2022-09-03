Man of the Series The Hundred 2022 final: Who was awarded Man of the Series in The Hundred final between Rockets and Originals?

Man of the Series The Hundred 2022: A successful The Hundred season has come to an end with two finals being played at Lord’s.

During the final match of The Hundred 2022 Men’s Competition between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals at Lord’s, Trent Rockets beat Manchester Originals by 2 wickets to win their first-ever final match.

A low-scoring 121-run chase wasn’t the most fluent of chases but was enough to force the viewers to bite their nails towards the end. Needing 11 runs from the last set of five balls to secure a victory, Rockets thrived on the back of captain Lewis Gregory (17*) hitting a six and a four off consecutive Richard Gleeson deliveries.

Trent might not have a particular batting hero in the final but pacer Sam Cook and all-rounder Samit Patel picking four and three wickets in the final were enough to dent the opposition. Cook, who gave just 18 runs in the 20 balls that he bowled, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

As far as The Hundred 2022 Women’s Competition is concerned, Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave for the second time in a row in the final to lift the title. Chasing a 102-run target, Oval sealed the chase with six deliveries left in the match. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp won the match for her all-round performance (1/19 and 37*).

2021 🏆

2022 🏆 Oval Invincibles, living up to their name!#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/Da8dqRiRVY — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 3, 2022

Man of the Series The Hundred 2022

England and Trent Rockets all-rounder Nat Sciver, who was offered to exchange places for the final by one of her rivals, bagged Player of the Series award in Women’s Hundred 2022.

Highest run-scorer for her team and third-highest overall, Sciver’s 228 runs in six innings this season have come at an average and strike rate of 76 and 122.58 respectively. Joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred 2022, Sciver’s six wickets have come at an average of 22, an economy rate of 9.31 and a strike rate of 14.1.

While there were separate Player of the Tournaments for Men’s and Women’s Hundred in the inaugural season, Men’s Player of the Tournament for this season hasn’t been announced for some strange reason.

Rockets batter Dawid Malan is the highest run-scorer in Men’s Hundred 2022 scoring 377 runs across nine innings at an average and strike rate of 53.85 and 166.81 respectively hitting four half-centuries in the process. Original pacer Paul Walter, Birmingham Phoenix pacer Tom Helm and London Spirit pacer Jordan Thompson are the highest wicker-takers on the back of picking 14 wickets each.