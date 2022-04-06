Nathan Coulter-Nile Injury Update: What happened to Nathan Coulter-Nile in IPL 2022?

Nathan Coulter-Nile Injury Update: The Australian pacer got injured in Rajasthan Royals’ first league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign with two straight wins, but they lost their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The death bowling of the side was completely thrashed by the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmad.

Rajasthan Royals will now face Lucknow Super Giants in their next league game on 10 April 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals signed Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile for his base price of INR 2 crores in the auction. Nathan Coulter-Nile was mainly signed to bowl at the death overs, whereas he is able to hit some big sixes in the lower order.

However, Nathan Coulter-Nile got injured during Rajasthan Royals’ first league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He left the over in between and left the field. Riyan Parag completed Nathan Coulter Nile’s over in his absence.

Nathan Coulter-Nile Injury Update

In disappointing news to the Rajasthan Royals fans, Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the season due to injury. Rajasthan Royals posted a video on their social media handles and confirmed the news regarding the same. Coulter-Nile will travel back to Australia to continue his rehab.

The Australian pacer’s biggest problem throughout his career has been injuries. He has been injured for lengthy periods throughout his career because of different injuries. In the last BBL season, Nathan Coulter-Nile was able to play just seven games for the Melbourne Stars.

Nathan Coulter-Nile’s death-bowling will be missed by the Royals as it was clearly visible in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The likes of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna are great in the powerplay overs, but the death bowling is a concern for the Royals.

Nathan Coulter-Nile has scalped 170 T20 wickets, whereas he can be a valuable addition in batting as well. Rajasthan Royals have not announced the replacement of him yet.