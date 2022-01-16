“Maxwell at his brilliant best”: Glenn Maxwell catch vs Brisbane Heat in BBL 2021-22 astonishes one and all

Glenn Maxwell catch: The captain of Melbourne Stars became a source of amazement due to his acrobatic fielding today.

During the 50th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat in Melbourne, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell grabbed a breathtaking catch to astonish one and all.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 16th over when Brisbane Heat batter Sam Heazlett (9) aimed at hitting a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery over Maxwell at mid-on.

Not getting the required timing despite making room for himself, Heazlett mis-timed his shot to eventually walk back to the pavilion. Maxwell, who started to back-track, kept his eyes on the ball before pulling out his left hand to catch a stunner whilst running and falling down.

Maxwell, who became a source of amazement with his fielding effort, was surprised himself with a catch which will doubtlessly go down as one of the bests of the season.

Playing his 100th match for Heat (first player to play 100 T20s for one BBL team), captain Chris Lynn (28) had won the bat flip and chose to bat. Barring batter Ben Duckett top-scoring with his 51 (42) comprising of three fours and two sixes, no other batter from Heat appeared to create any real impact at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It is worth mentioning that Maxwell was also the pick of the bowlers for his team with figures of 4-0-19-2. While spinner Adam Zampa also picked a couple of wickets, pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Coulter-Nile picked a wicket apiece.

Glenn Maxwell catch vs Brisbane Heat

How Twitterati reacted:

