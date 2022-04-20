Nathan Ellis IPL stats: Why is Odean Smith not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings?

Why Odean Smith not playing today: Punjab Kings have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are going to bowl first. It [positive COVID-19 cases] is an unfortunate thing. We are not going to think about it. We will find strength among ourselves,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

With all-rounder Mitchell Marsh contacting the virus, Delhi have brought back uncapped Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan into their Playing XI for this match.

Time to put up a show in #DCvPBKS 💪 Just the one change in the XI as Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh. #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 |#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/X7XZlI7Tq6 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2022

Why is Odean Smith not playing vs Delhi Capitals today?

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have received a shot in the arm as captain Mayank Agarwal has returned after recovering from a toe injury. While Agarwal has replaced opening batter Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab have included fast bowler Nathan Ellis to their Playing XI for the first time this season.

“I am fine now, just getting some protection for the shoe. I am in, [Nathan] Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. It’s more of a strategic change. We need to put up our best foot forward and play some good cricket. We have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

In six matches this season, all-rounder Odean Smith has picked as many wickets at an average of 29.66, an economy rate of 11.86 and a strike rate of 15. With the bat in hand, Smith’s 51 runs came at an average and strike rate of 17 and 115.90 respectively. Not been able to contribute across divisions as well as Kings would’ve liked, Smith has been left out for a specialist bowler in Ellis.

Having made his debut for PBKS last season, Ellis will be playing his fourth IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. In the 11 overs that Ellis has bowled across three innings, his solitary wicket has come at an economy rate of 8.18.