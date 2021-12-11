Nathan Lyon Stats: Australian spinner completed his 400 test wickets during the First Ashes 2021-22 test at the Gabba.

During the 2nd innings of the first Ashes 2021-22 test, Nathan Lyon wrote his name in the history books. After almost a year of wait, Nathan Lyon finally got his 400th test wicket. Due to his excellence, Australia easily defeated England in the first Ashes test at Brisbane. Australia are now 1-0 ahead in the series, and they will now play the next D/N test in Adelaide.

Dawid Malan and Joe Root were building a brilliant partnership to haunt the Australians, but Nathan Lyon became Malan’s nemesis. Malan got out after stitching a brilliant partnership of 162 runs with Joe Root. On the 4th ball of 74th over, Labuschagne took a brilliant catch at silly mid-off on Lyon’s ball.

Nathan Lyon Stats: List of Top-10 highest wicket-takers of Test Cricket

After taking Malan’s wicket, Lyon took three more wickets in the game. Lyon now has 403 test wickets in 101 games, he is the 17th test player to take 400 wickets. He has joined some elite names on the list.

The top-2 positions are taken by the spinners. Muralitharan has 800 test wickets in 133 games, whereas Warne has 708 test wickets. Amongst the current lot, only James Anderson and Stuart Broad are in the top-10 list. Anderson is at the 3rd position with 632 wickets, whereas Broad is at 6th place with 524 wickets. Legendary names like Courtney Walsh, Glenn Mcgrath, and Dale Steyn are also there on the list.

There are two Indians in the top-10 list, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. Kumble has 619 wickets, whereas Kapil Dev has 434 wickets.

Top-10 Test highest wicket-takers