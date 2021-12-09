Travis Head Century: Head’s first-ever Ashes hundred puts Australia on top against England in the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane test

Travis Head Century: Australia’s middle-order batter just took 85 balls to score his maiden Ashes hundred, his 3rd overall.

Australia’s Travis Head has scored the first century of the Ashes 2021-22. Australia’s grip over the game has been growing and growing. The whole English side bundled out for just 147 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Australia lost Marcus Harris early, but then Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner combined for a century partnership. Ollie Robinson took the wicket of Marcus Harris, where Harris managed to score just three runs. After losing Harris, Warner and Labuschagne added 156 runs for the second wicket. Marnus got out on 74 runs in the ball of Jack Leach. Australia lost Steve Smith cheaply, who managed to score just 12 runs.

David Warner scored his 31st test half-century. Although, David Warner had his bag full of luck. He was bowled by Stokes when he was at 17 runs, but it was a no-ball. He was again dropped by Rory Burns in slips on Robinson’s delivery when he was at 48 runs. Even Haseeb Hameed had a chance at the short-leg to get Warner out. In the end, Warner has caught out at 94 runs on Ollie Robinson’s bowling.

Travis Head Century: First Ashes hundred for the South Australian

When Head came to bat, Australia were in all-sort of worries after Robinson’s spell. However, Travis Head played a brilliant counter-attacking knock. First, he scored a run-a-ball half-century, and then he accelerated even more. On the 2nd ball of the 81st over, Travis Head played a brilliant on-drive to complete his century. He completed his century in just 85 balls, which is Head’s 3rd hundred and first in the Ashes.

Twitterati Reactions

What a cracking century by Travis Head. Breathtaking. #Ashes — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 9, 2021

Take a bow Travis Head, take a bow!!!outstanding — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 9, 2021

This has been a Gilchrist-type innings from Travis Head#AUSvENG #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 9, 2021

There was a lot of debate around Travis Head’s selection over Usman Khawaja, but it is safe to say that Travis Head proved his doubters wrong.