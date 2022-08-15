NED vs PAK ODI record head to head: Netherlands vs Pakistan head to head records in ODI history

NED vs PAK ODI record head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first NED vs PAK ODI.

The first ODI of Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands 2022 will be played in Rotterdam tomorrow. A three-match ODI series will be part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League.

Readers must note that both the teams’ last ODI assignments were also a three-match series. While Netherlands had last hosted England in June, Pakistan’s last ODI series was against West Indies at home in the same month.

Currently at the fifth position on the points table of the Super League, Pakistan have won nine and lost six out of their 15 ODIs in this period. Netherlands, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table due to just two wins and as many as 13 losses out of their 16 matches.

Set to resume their ODI rivalry after a mammoth 19 years, the last Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI was played during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. Individual three-wicket hauls by the then Pakistan new-ball bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar had played titular roles in bundling out Netherlands for 156 in a 254-run chase.

NED vs PAK ODI record head to head

Considering the number of ODIs played between these two teams, there’s not much to be mentioned in the head-to-head segment for this match. A vast gap since their last match also makes mentioning numbers (both for teams and individual players) slightly irrelevant.

That being said, it is noteworthy that Netherlands and Pakistan had played an ODI each during the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 (Lahore), ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (Colombo) and 2003 World Cup (Paarl).

Barring their first-ever ODI, the remaining two matches were played at neutral venues. Pakistan, who will be playing their first-ever bilateral ODI in Netherlands on Tuesday, have won all their ODIs against this opposition till date.