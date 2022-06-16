Netherlands vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch NED vs ENG Amstelveen ODI?

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st NED vs ENG ODI.

The first-ever bilateral ODI series between Netherlands and England will commence in Amstelveen from today. It will also be the first time when England will be playing an international match in Netherlands.

The historic series comprising of three ODIs will be played between the second and third Test match between England and New Zealand in England adding another instance of a nation fielding two separate cricket teams in two different countries.

It is worth mentioning that all the three previous Netherlands vs England ODIs had come during ICC Cricket World Cups. Set to face Netherlands after 11 years, England would be keen on maintaining their unbeaten ODI streak against them.

Our squad for our first ever Men’s ODI series in the Netherlands starting tomorrow! 🦁🦁🦁#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/1cJXhl0Zpe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2022

Part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, the ODI series will mark England’s return to the format after more than 11 months. As was the case in their last ODI series, multiple first-choice players are still missing from their squad.

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Netherlands have joined international cricket teams namely West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations to not have a television broadcaster for the Indian audiences in the recent years. As a result, England’s tour of Netherlands 2022 won’t be available for television viewing in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for this three-match ODI series, will have to pay a 61% discounted price of INR 39 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Unlike the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies, there is no option of buying a pass just for the first match of the series.

As far as local fans in the Netherlands are concerned, they will be able to follow this ODI series with a paid subscription on Viaplay. Meanwhile, English fans back home will be able to watch and stream Amstelveen ODIs on Sky Sports and ECB (England Cricket Board) website (ecb.co.uk) respectively.

Speaking of fans in North America and Caribbean, they will be able to watch this series on Willow Sports and Flow Sports respectively.

Date – 17/06/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (England), 11:00 AM (local) and 02:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Netherlands), Sky Sports (England), Willow Sports (North America) and Flow Sports (Caribbean).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Viaplay (Europe) and ecb.co.uk (England).