“New opportunity to become better”: Aiden Markram shares motivating message written on his alarm clock

Aiden Markram has been excellent for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, and he shared an interesting piece in an interview.

Ahead of the IPL 2022, it was said that Sunrisers Hyderabad is quite a weak team on the paper, and it was proved right when they lost their initial couple of games. After those two games, the SRH side made a brilliant return and they won five games on the trot.

Courtesy of those five wins, they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. Aiden Markram has played a big part in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign this season. He has scored 326 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 65.20, courtesy of three half-centuries. He has a smashing strike rate of 142.98. Markram can also contribute with his spin bowling.

Aiden Markram shares a motivating message

South African all-rounder Aiden Markram was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 2.60 crores. Markram made his IPL debut in 2021 when he came in as a replacement player for Punjab Kings in the 2nd leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

In a recent interview, Aiden Markram revealed that he has an alarm of ‘no opportunity to become better’ set in the morning. He said that this line reminds him that every day is a new one and anyone can start their day fresh with whole new energy and goals.

“It’s quite a tough one. My alarm that is, is set in the mornings. It’s underneath the time, it’ll say a ‘no opportunity to become better,” Markram said.

It’s a tough sport in which not many make the mark. But @AidzMarkram has, and how. 🎯💪🏾 Listen to our gun Protea all-rounder’s Origin Story, now on YouTube. 🇿🇦🧡https://t.co/ZxVcGWzC5c#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Efden3ht7k — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 11, 2022

Aiden Markram said that he is trying to find gratitude in everything. He pointed out that the hotel staff and management etc are also staying in the bio-bubbles, and they are also undergoing some tough times. Markram insists that he is trying to become a better human on daily basis.

“I’m trying to become better on the daily, it’s always been the sport of the main focus. So that’s probably something I would say,” Aiden Markram.

Aiden Markram, who plays as a test opener for South Africa has adjusted himself in the middle-order in the white-ball cricket.