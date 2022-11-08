New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records: New Zealand SCG T20 matches all result list 2022

New Zealand, who didn’t appear to be the best team on paper before the commencement of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, have once again brought the best out of themselves in a world event on the back of qualifying for the semi-final.

New Zealand, who had finished at the top position in Group 1 during Super 12s, will face Group 2 second-ranked team Pakistan in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Sydney on November 9, 2022?

The contest is expected to be a proper close encounter as it isn’t straightforward to pick a favourite even after considering both the history of New Zealand-Pakistan T20Is and the recent form of these two teams. A match worthy of being the first knockout match of this world event will be followed closely by fans across the globe.

New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records

In what is going to be the fifth T20I for New Zealand at the SCG, they have won and lost two each over the years. The Black Caps would be confident of the fact that they ended up winning both their Sydney T20Is (batting first on each occasion) in the last round of this World Cup.

Highest run-scorers in Sydney T20Is among the Kiwis part of the current squad are Glenn Phillips (116), Devon Conway (93), Finn Allen (43), Williamson (39) and James Neesham (31). Williamson, who hasn’t been at this best in T20s played this year, averages and strikes at 13 and 68.42 respectively in this format at this venue.

Highest T20I wickets-takers here among their current squad members are Trent Boult (8), Tim Southee (6), Mitchell Santner (5), Ish Sodhi (3) and Lockie Ferguson (2).

New Zealand SCG T20 matches all result list 2022

Match 1 – Australia beat New Zealand by 1 run (2009)

Match 2 – Australia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets (2018)

Match 3 – New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs (2022)

Match 4 – New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs (2022)