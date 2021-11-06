New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head in T20 | NZ vs AFG T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the NZ vs AFG Super 12 match.

The 40th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. In addition to fans of these two teams, the match will be closely followed by bountiful Indians fans as the result will affect their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Having won three and lost one out of their four Super 12 matches so far, New Zealand are at the second position on the points table. A basic victory will do the work for them as far as occupying the second spot from Group 2.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are below New Zealand and India on the fourth position on the back of winning and losing a couple of matches each. While a victory won’t still guarantee them a semi-final spot, a loss will definitely close the doors of qualification for both Afghanistan and India.

Assuming that Afghanistan win their last Super 12 match tomorrow, the second spot will then be grabbed by one out of New Zealand, Afghanistan and India (provided they beat Namibia on Monday) depending on the NRR (Net Run Rate).

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head Records

New Zealand and Afghanistan haven’t played a T20I against each other till date. Set to lock horns against each other in the shortest format for the first time, no head-to-head numbers are available for this match.

AfghanAtalan will be up against the @BLACKCAPS in their last match of the Super12s round of the @T20WorldCup tomorrow. The game is scheduled to be played at @AbuDhabiCricket and is set to commence at 2:30 pm AFT. @ACBofficials #Afghanistan #AFGvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ICeuuTvNfk — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 6, 2021

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, New Zealand have lost their only T20I at this venue. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have an impressive T20I record in Abu Dhabi winning nine and losing three out of their 12 T20Is here.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2019 ODI

Readers must note that New Zealand and Afghanistan have played a couple of ODIs against each other. It was in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019 when New Zealand had defeated Afghanistan by 6 and 7 wickets in Napier and Taunton respectively.