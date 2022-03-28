New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch NZ vs NED Mount Maunganui ODI?

New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st NZ vs NED ODI.

New Zealand and Netherlands will be contesting in an ODI after as many as 26 years at the Bay Oval tomorrow to kick-start a three-match series. With the one-off T20I getting abandoned due to rain, all the stakeholders would be hoping for three uninterrupted ODIs within the next week.

Scheduled to play a Mount Maunganui ODI after more than two years, the hosts would be looking to improve their ODI record (four wins and five losses in nine matches so far) here. Netherlands, on the other hand, had ended up on the winning side of their solitary ODI (against Canada eight years ago) at this venue.

In what will be Netherlands’ third ODI in New Zealand, it will be their first-ever against New Zealand in New Zealand. With multiple first-choice Kiwi players in India for Indian Premier League 2022, Netherlands will be having eyes on an inspiring victory.

New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands

International cricket in New Zealand continues to not be available for television viewing in India. As a result, Indian fans will have to manage with a streaming platform to watch New Zealand vs Netherlands ODIs. Considering how streaming platforms are striving towards dominating the broadcasting space in the near future, live streaming matches isn’t a bad prospect.

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has acquired exclusive streaming rights of New Zealand Cricket for the Indian audience. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the fourth occasion that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket for Indians fans.

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch Mount Maunganui ODI on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested Spark Sport and TVNZ.

Much like Indian fans, people in Netherlands will also not be able to watch this series on any television channel. That being said, they do have an option of streaming the Bay Oval ODI on ICC.tv.

Date – 29/03/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 02:00 AM (Netherlands), 06:30 AM (India) and 02:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Spark Sport and TVNZ (New Zealand) and TBC (Netherlands).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India) and ICC.tv (Netherlands).