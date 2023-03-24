New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch NZ vs SL Auckland ODI?

The second leg of Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 will commence with the first of a three-match ODI series scheduled to be played in Auckland tomorrow. The match will resume ODI rivalry between these two teams after almost four years. For the unversed, New Zealand and Sri Lanka haven’t faced each other in this format since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Not that New Zealand have a one-sided head-to-head ODI record against Sri Lanka but they have managed to not lose an ODI against them since 2015. Although the Black Caps have won five matches in a row in this period, they have won 49 as compared to 41 Sri Lankan victories in ODIs over the years.

It is worth a mention that this series is going to be the 17th bilateral ODI series between these two teams. Historically, the Kiwis have won nine in comparison to three Sri Lankan series wins. Sri Lanka, who had last won an ODI series against New Zealand in 2012, had registered their one and only ODI series victory in New Zealand in 2001.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

As was the case during the recently concluded two-match Test series between these two teams, even the ODI series won’t be broadcast by any television channel in India just like a three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the UAE.

As a result, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming all the three matches via its supreme quality experience. Interested fans, however, will require a paid subscription to watch this series. All the three day-night matches will begin early in the morning for Indian audiences.

Training days at @edenparknz 🏏 The 1st ANZ ODI against Sri Lanka is this Saturday at Eden Park with all proceeds going towards the @NZRedCross Disaster Relief Fund. Get tickets at https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC app 🎟️#NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/hQZh4ia6zw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 24, 2023

Fans living in New Zealand will be able to watch these matches on Spark Sport – the designated broadcaster for international cricket being played in the country.

Date – 25/03/2023 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 06:30 AM (India) and 02:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Prime Video (India).