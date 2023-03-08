New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch NZ vs SL Test series?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are all in readiness of resuming their Test rivalry after more than three and a half years with an imminent two-match series starting with the first Test in Christchurch tomorrow onward.

Having faced each other in a total of 17 bilateral Test series in the past, it is worth mentioning that New Zealand have won seven as compared to four Sri Lankan series wins.

Sri Lanka, who haven’t won a Test series against New Zealand since 2009 and a Test series in New Zealand since 1995, must be eyeing a second spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final on the back of registering a historic whitewash in New Zealand (assuming India don’t win the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad).

Although the same will require a substantial effort on their part, it will make them a worthy and deserving opponent for Australia later this year. New Zealand, meanwhile, would be looking to win their fourth consecutive Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Sri Lanka’s all-format tour of New Zealand 2023 won’t be available for television viewing in India to extend a recently followed trend by television channels with respect to international cricket not just in New Zealand but some other overseas territories as well.

As a result, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video will come to the rescue of Indian fans by live streaming all the matches on its impeccable platform. While there’s no denying to the fact that there’s a separate fan base regarding watching international cricket in New Zealand primarily because of the aesthetic factor, the same further gets amplified because of Prime Video’s picture quality.

Fans, living in New Zealand, will be able to watch this series on Spark Sport. As far as Sri Lankan fans are concerned, no official confirmation has been provided in this matter for now.

A new challenge! Hear from skipper Tim Southee on the eve of the first match of the Dulux Test Series at Hagley Oval 🏏 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/3LrMbuMZoL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 8, 2023

Date – 09/03/2023 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 03:30 AM (India) and 11:00 AM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Prime Video (India).