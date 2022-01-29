“No.8 too early for me, put me at 11”: Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over latter’s tweet asking its followers to come up with a playing 11 for CSK.

With the eight initial franchises having decided upon their retained players, and the two debutant franchises selecting their three respective draft players, the fans now wait in anticipation for the upcoming power-packed mega auction event scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.

With over thousand players from around the world having got themselves registered for the mega auction, the action now shifts solely towards the management and the owners of the franchises as they brainstorm their ways towards selecting the ones most suited for their revamped respective squads.

With the auction date just around the corner, the social media handles of the franchises have paced up their virtual interaction with the fans. While the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are coming up with a mock auction, the Lucknow team asked its fans on Twitter to come up with a name for their franchise.

Similarly, the official Twitter handle of Star Sports Tamil asked its followers to come up with their probable playing 11, with the names of the four retained players already up on the line-up list.

Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil

While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali took their respective batting slots 1 and 3 respectively, Ravindra Jadeja’s name was placed at the 8th position.

The tweet being in Tamil, the flamboyant all-rounder failed to comprehend what the tweet was all about. But, after realizing what it was all about, the 33-year-old commented, “No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11,” followed by laughing emojis.

Translate pls🧐 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 29, 2022

No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11🤣🤣 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 29, 2022

Jadeja did bat at no.4 in a few matches for the CSK in IPL 2021, and a section of CSK fans have been regularly taking it to their social media handles requesting the franchise think-tank to promote him up the order, above his usually slated no.6 position.

The Southpaw was retained by CSK for a sum of INR 16 Crore after his impressive performance over the years for them, especially during the previous edition where he scored 227 runs in 12 innings, at a stupendous average of 75.66. He also scalped 13 wickets in 16 innings, and ended up as CSK’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season, as they went on to lift their 4th IPL title.