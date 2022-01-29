Cricket

“No.8 too early for me, put me at 11”: Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022

"No.8 too early for me, put me at 11": Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“The people that called Nikola Jokic 'the worst MVP in history' have been dead silent lately”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Serbian becomes only the 2nd center to record 6 triple-doubles in a month twice
Next Article
4 years ago today NA CSGO made a Major history.
Cricket Latest News
"No.8 too early for me, put me at 11": Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022
“No.8 too early for me, put me at 11”: Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over his batting position for CSK in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja takes hilarious dig at Star Sports Tamil over latter’s tweet asking its followers…