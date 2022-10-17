“No better feeling to be back”: Mohammed Shami thrilled on joining India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

Mohammed Shami is back in India’s T20 World Cup squad after one year, and he is thrilled and excited about the same.

India have started their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane against Australia. Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that all 15 players of the Indian team will be taking part in the match.

It’s a great sign for the Indian team that Mohammed Shami is fit enough to directly step on the field for the Indian team. A video was also released earlier where Shami was bowling in full flow in the nets. Rohit said that he wants his bowlers to gain some confidence ahead of the main tournament.

Shami was earlier part of India’s reserves, but he was drafted into the main squad as an official replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. As a precaution, the pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj has also travelled to the squad as reserves

Mohammed Shami thrilled on joining India’s T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Shami has expressed his delight in making India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. He said that it required a lot of effort from his end to make his comeback in the T20I team for the World Cup, and he insists that there is no better feeling than playing for the nation.

“It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup,” Mohammed Shami tweeted.

Shami, who has played 17 T20Is so far for India, but he has not played a single T20I since in the last T20 World Cup. In Asia Cup, when most of the Indian pacers were fighting fitness battles, it was surprising to see Shami’s name not getting involved. Shami had a brilliant IPL 2022, where he won the title with the Gujarat Titans and was their best bowler.