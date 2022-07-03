Northamptonshire weather NOR vs IND T20: County Ground Northampton weather forecast IND vs Northampton T20 practice match

Northamptonshire weather NOR vs IND T20: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for India’s second warm-up match.

Northamptonshire will be hosting India for their second 20-over warm-up match today. India, who had defeated Derbyshire comprehensively on Friday, will be playing another practice match before a three-match T20I series against England beginning from July 7.

As was the case in Derby on the day before yesterday, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club have also managed to sell all the tickets for this match at the County Ground. Hence, all the fans are advised to not travel to the venue without a valid ticket in the hope of getting to buy one from the stadium.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch Northamptonshire vs India T20 match?

While the warm-up match against Derbyshire had been played according to England’s prime time slot, tonight’s match will be played according to the Indian prime time slot on a Sunday evening.

Northamptonshire weather NOR vs IND T20

The unreliable nature of weather in England is unlikely to play spoilsport in Northampton today despite players stopping for another rain break in the ongoing England vs India rescheduled fifth Test match in Birmingham.

The 20-over contest will be played on a pleasant day in Northampton with weather expected to be around 19-20 degree. As far as the rain probability is concerned, AccuWeather predicts it to be 20% throughout the afternoon in the city.

Looking forward to returning to the comms box this afternoon with @mattkfloyd watching @NorthantsCCC take on a @BCCI X1. Loads of talent on both sides! Full house, flat wicket, small boundaries, fast outfield and the sun is shining! Should be a cracker! 🎙 🏏 — Alex Wakely (@AlexWakely1) July 3, 2022

Even if rain forces players to take a break in Northampton on Sunday, the forecast for the evening is quite clear. Hence, fans can expect a match even if it is a rain-curtailed one.

Northampton hourly weather today

02:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).