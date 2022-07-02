Northamptonshire vs India live streaming: India warm up match live on which channel today

Northamptonshire vs India live streaming: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of tonight’s practice match.

India’s T20I squad will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire today ahead of an upcoming three-match T20I series against England.

Just like how the Test squad was playing a practice match against Leicestershire when the T20 squad was facing Ireland last week, the roles will be reversed with the Test squad slated to be locking horns against England on the third day of the ongoing Test on Sunday.

Coming on the back of a clinical 7-wicket victory against Derbyshire on Friday, India would be confident of maintaining the winning momentum under Dinesh Karthik.

Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes.

Proud of being a part of this team 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B7oaxhJ1JS — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 2, 2022

With first-choice players set to return during a three-match ODI series against England, this would be India’s last chance at looking at some of their reserve players. Hence, expect the likes of Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik and Rahul Tripathi to get proper opportunities at County Ground, Northampton, today.

Unlike the Derbyshire clash which comprised of international stars such as Pakistan’s Shan Masood (captain) and Australia’s Hilton Cartwright, Northamptonshire won’t be playing their overseas players in Australia’s Chris Lynn and New Zealand’s James Neesham in this match. Led by Josh Cobb, Northamptonshire will comprise of an uncapped Curran sibling in Ben Curran.

Northamptonshire vs India live streaming in India

Northamptonshire vs India match will neither be available for television viewing in England nor in India just like it was the case during Derbyshire vs India match.

Set to be played according to India’s prime time Sunday evening slot, the match should be live streamed on Northamptonshire County Cricket Club’s YouTube channel named Steelbacks TV. While the social media handles of the club haven’t confirmed the same, you can subscribe to their channel by clicking here.

Date – 03/07/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (England) and 07:o0 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (Worldwide).

Online platform – Derbyshire Falcons website and YouTube Channel (Worldwide).