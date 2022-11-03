NZ vs IRE pitch report tomorrow match: Adelaide Oval pitch report batting or bowling for Super 12 match

A 20-run loss against England on Tuesday, had meant that New Zealand too, akin other teams in their group find themselves in a do-or-die situation in their last game of the ‘Super 12’.

During the 37th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Kiwis will take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on November 4 (tomorrow).

On the back of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR), a win for the Kane Williamson-led side tomorrow, will ensure their conformation berth in the semi-final of the ongoing World Cup.

They will, however, be up against a stern Irish side, who have already caused the biggest upset of the tournament by defeating the heavyweights England, and then putting up a spirited show against Australia as well a couple of days ago.

With the fans having already witnessed quite a few upsets in this edition of the Cup already, a win for the relatively stronger New Zealand side (on paper) cannot be taken as a given for sure.

NZ vs IRE pitch report tomorrow match

The Adelaide Oval pitch will yet again stay true to its nature and prove to be batter friendly in both the innings, as was the case during the India versus Bangladesh match which took place here yesterday.

The average total batting first at this venue in the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2019-20 season is 164, which might well prove to be a winning total considering the long straight boundaries.

The pacers will enjoy decent bounce and carry off the surface, but should not expect enough seam movement akin an MCG or the Perth Stadium pitch.

It will be imperative for the fast bowlers in particular, to pitch the ball up and force the batters to play down the ground in the ‘V’, with the square boundaries around 20 meters shorter than the straight ones.

Bangladesh’s Litton Das, had scored more than 80% of his runs (60 off 27) square of the wicket against India the other day here, making full use of the shorter boundary size.