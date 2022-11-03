NZ vs IRE T20 head to head records 2022: New Zealand vs Ireland head to head in T20 history

New Zealand and Ireland will be facing each other in the shortest format for the fourth time in 2022. Photo Courtesy: Ireland Cricket

New Zealand and Ireland will take the field at the Adelaide Oval to take part in the 37th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup. The fifth T20I between these two teams will also be their last Super 12 match in this World Cup.

Having played each other in a three-match bilateral series in Ireland earlier this year, these two teams will be locking horns for the fourth time in the shortest format this year. New Zealand, who have never lost a T20I to Ireland, had whitewashed them 3-0 in their own backyard during their last encounter.

Table-toppers in Group 1, the Black Caps would want to win this match and qualify for the semi-final without depending on other teams’ results. A loss, however, would be a quintessential upsetting anticlimax for them. Although New Zealand won’t be eliminated right away after a loss, they will need one out of Australia or England to lose their last match and allow them to play a second T20 World Cup semi-final in a row.

Ireland, on the contrary, face considerably low qualification chances due to their negative NRR (Net Run Rate). Although not officially ruled out of the tournament, Ireland would require several miraculous results for them to play a T20 World Cup semi-final for the first time.

NZ vs IRE T20 head to head records 2022

Total number of matches played: 4

Matches won by NZ: 4

Matches won by IRE: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (NZ 1, IRE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (NZ 1, IRE 0)

NZ average score against IRE: 183

IRE average score against NZ: 131

Most runs for NZ: 148 (Glenn Phillips)

Most runs for IRE: 89 (Mark Adair)

Most wickets for NZ: 6 (Ish Sodhi)

Most wickets for IRE: 8 (Josh Little)

Most catches for NZ: 5 (Glenn Phillips)

Most catches for IRE: 4 (Lorcan Tucker)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).