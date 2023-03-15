“Oh no, what’s going on here?”: How Pat Cummins reacted when Cameron Bancroft’s video of using the sandpaper was shown on screen at Newlands

The sandpaper gate is certainly one of the most controversial affairs in the history of Australian cricket. During the third Test of the four-match series between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town, Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball.

Current Australian Test & ODI captain Pat Cummins was also a part of that match, and he had once recalled the incident. Cummins said that the first two days of the Cape Town Test went great, but everything changed on the third day of the match. On the third day, Bancroft’s video of using sandpaper was shown on the big screen.

A lot of things changed in Australian cricket after that incident. Australian batter Steve Smith and David Warner were part of the leadership unit, and they were banned for a year after that match. Smith was the captain of Australia in Cape Town, and wicket-keeper Tim Paine took the captaincy duties from the fourth day of the match.

How Pat Cummins reacted when Cameron Bancroft’s video of using the sandpaper was shown

Talking to cricket.com.au, Cummins had recalled his first incident reaction when he saw the video on the screen. Cummins just finished a nice five-over spell where he took the wicket of former South African batter Hashim Amla. He said that he got a sick feeling in his stomach after seeing the footage.

Cummins had insisted that everything changed after that game as the Prime Minister of Australia was also speaking about the same. He called it an awful week of cricket for the Australian team.

“I remember seeing what happened up on the big screen and just getting a sick feeling in my stomach and just thought, ‘Oh no, what’s going on here? What’s going to happen?’,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

“At the time, I thought this event that’s just happened, does have precedent around the world, it has happened a few times before.”

Pat Cummins to miss ODI series vs India

After missing the last two Tests against India, Cummins will be missing the upcoming ODI series as well. Cummins’ mother, who was in palliative care, recently passed away. For the same reason, Cummins has decided to stay at home.