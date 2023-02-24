Pat Cummins family details and mother name: What is palliative care?

The Australian team dealt yet another blow when their captain Pat Cummins got ruled out of the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India in Indore. Cummins went to Australia to meet his mother and was set to return ahead of the 3rd Test, but he has now decided against it.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time as my mother is ill and in palliative care. I feel I am best being here with my family,” Cummins said in a statement.

The Australian side will have a lot of changes in the 3rd Test. David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood are already ruled out of the rest of the series. Australia re 2-0 behind in the series and the remaining matches are do-or-die for them.

Pat Cummins family details and mother name

Pat Cummins was born in 1993 in Westmead, New South Wales. Peter Cummins is the father of Pat and Maria Cummins is his mother. Cummins has four siblings as well; Laura Cummins and Kara Cummins are his sisters, whereas Tim Cummins and Mat Cummins are his brothers.

Cummins (Pat) got married to his long-time girlfriend Becky Boston last year in August. Both of them were in a relationship for six years before getting married. Both of them welcomed their first baby boy, Albie Boston Cummins. Albie was born before the marriage of the pair.

What is palliative care?

Maria Cummins is seriously ill at the moment, and that’s why Pat has decided to stay with her. The exact nature of her illness is not known, but she is under palliative care. Palliative care is specialized medical care for people who are suffering from serious illnesses. The only aim of this care is to provide relief to the patients from their pain, symptoms, etc.

Palliative care is not just about providing medical support, but emotional and practical support as well. The care team can be made up of multiple professionals with different expertise.