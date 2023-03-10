Why Australian players wearing black armbands today: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The second day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia has started on a cautious note. With Australia opener Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green accepting the challenge put forward by the Indian bowlers, the home team is yet to put an end to an overnight fifth-wicket partnership between the two.

While India all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel started proceedings for their team on Day 2, the former was replaced by fast bowler Mohammed Shami after a mere one-over spell. India captain Rohit Sharma then made another bowling change by replacing Shami with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the first half an hour itself.

Having said that, neither of the four bowlers looked even closer to picking a wicket in their first spell respectively. With the pitch not assisting them a lot unlike the last three matches, Indian bowlers could well be seen toiling hard for the second day in a row especially if Khawaja and Green continue with their resolute approach at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Why are Australian players wearing black armbands today at Narendra Modi Stadium?

As fans must have noticed by now, Khawaja, Green and all other Australian cricketers sitting in the dressing room are wearing black armbands. Readers must note that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards regular captain Pat Cummins’ mother, Maria Cummins.

Not playing the ongoing match, Cummins had returned home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother, who was under pallitative care. It was last night that Maria passed away after her elongated battle with breast cancer. The saddening development was confirmed by former Australia all-rounder and current head coach Andrew McDonald on Friday morning.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023

England Cricket Supporters Club Barmy Army, Australia batter David Warner, stand-in captain Steven Smith were among some high-profile names to have extended support towards Cummins and his family in the last two weeks or so.