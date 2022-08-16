Old Trafford weather today: Emirates Old Trafford Manchester weather forecast Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire The Hundred match

Old Trafford weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for The Hundred 2022 matches.

While the eighth match of the ongoing second season of The Hundred (Women’s) is being played in Manchester right now, it will be followed by the 16th match of the Men’s second season later in the day. Manchester Originals are hosting Welsh Fire at Old Trafford today.

Welsh captain Tammy Beaumont’s decision of winning the toss and opting to field first has so far produced the desired result for the visitors as Manchester haven’t been able to get off to a quickfire start. Readers must note that Welsh and Manchester are at the bottom of the points table due to losing their first respective match this season.

As far as the Men’s match is concerned, Originals and Fire are placed at the bottom of the points table here as well on the back of losing all their three matches thus far.

🏟 Old Trafford awaits… It’s crunch time for Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire – who you got? 🐝🆚🔥#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/AL6GjxtneK — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 16, 2022

Old Trafford weather

While there hasn’t been a rain interruption at Old Trafford for now, it might not remain the same way especially during the men’s match beginning at 06:30 PM (local time).

A rain probability in vicinity of 50% around the start time of the second match on Tuesday has it in it to cause an interruption at this stadium today.

A positive sign for all the stakeholders lies in the fact that the same rain probability is expected to drop down to 20% in the subsequent hours. Hence, even if there’s some interruption initially, expect the players to get enough time to complete the match.

Emirates Old Trafford Manchester weather forecast hourly

05:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 55%).

08:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

09:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

12:00 AM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).