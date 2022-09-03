Why are they wearing black armbands today: Why are Cricketers wearing black armbands today The Hundred 2022 final?

Cricketers wearing black armbands: Cricketers from Trent Rockets are donning black armbands at the Lord’s tonight.

During the final match of the ongoing second season of The Hundred between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals at the Lord’s, Manchester Originals captain Laurie Evans (4) won the toss and chose to bat.

Having said that, Evans’ decision hasn’t returned the best of outcomes for Originals as they’ve lost half their side even before the halfway mark to find themselves in deep trouble.

Himself becoming the first batter to get out in the final, Evans’ dismissal was followed by fellow top-order batters Wayne Madsen (3) and Phil Salt (11) following their captain back to the pavilion without doing any harm with the bat in hand.

Currently batting with Tom Lammonby, Australia batter Ashton Turner is expected to turn the tables with the lower-order for company in order to put together a challenging innings total in the final.

Why are Cricketers wearing black armbands today The Hundred 2022 final?

As fans must have noted by now, Rockets cricketers are wearing black armbands over their jerseys in this match. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of honour and tribute towards their teammate Ian Cockbain’s father (also named) Ian Cockbain.

Cockbain, 64, passed away yesterday. While the reason behind the death remains unknown, Lancashire had released a obituary with respect to Cockbain on Friday.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of Ian Cockbain, aged 64 years, who played 46 first-class and 28 one-day games for Lancashire between 1979 and 1983,” Lancashire said in a statement.

Cockbain, who plays for Gloucestershire in the domestic circuit, has only played a couple of The Hundred 2022 matches for Trent. Not playing this match for understandable reasons, Cockbain has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 108.33 this season.