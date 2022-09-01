“Brilliant chase”: Angelo Mathews hails Sri Lanka as they register their second highest T20I chase vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022

Angelo Mathews hails Sri Lanka as they get the better of Bangladesh in what was a perfect see-saw battle at the Dubai International Stadium.

During the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, Sri Lanka have advanced towards the ‘Super 4’ stage of the tournament by defeating Bangladesh by 2 wickets, in what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which went down to the wire.

En route the challenging target of 184, the Sri Lankan chase was alive and kicking throughout the chase, despite some minor and major hiccups all the way through to the last Over, and equally aided by some indisciplined bowling by the Bangladeshi bowlers.

The platform was perfectly laid by the opening pair of Pathum Nissanka (20 off 19) and Kusal Mendis (60 off 37), with the latter batting all the way through to the 15th Over, taking full advantage of the reprieves he got at the score of 29 and 44.

Mendis was equally complimented by skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 33), as the duo brought up their half-century stand in mere 31 deliveries, to take their side closer to the target.

Ultimately, with 12 runs required off the last seven deliveries, debutant Asitha Fernando (10* off 3), who was the most expensive Sri Lanka bowler on the day, smashed back-to-back boundaries, to seal the highest-ever T20I run-chase in the UAE, with four balls to spare.

Angelo Mathews hails Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews took to his social media handle to praise the Sri Lankan team in general, and the contributions from Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, and Asitha Fernando in particular, to accomplish a record chase, and finish at the second spot in ‘Group B’, to set their tie against Afghanistan yet again, in the ‘Super 4’ stage next on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis (60 off 37), for his innings laden with 4 Fours and 3 Sixes, was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the match’.