Cricket

“One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style”: Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to be India’s next test captain

"One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style": Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to be India's next test captain
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot just happened to be in the way": Kyrie Irving accuses the 2021 Finals MVP for making a dirty play against him in the playoffs
Next Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading both the MVP and DPOY race!": Bucks superstar fancies yet another season of winning the biggest individual honors in the NBA
Cricket Latest News
"One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style": Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to be India's next test captain
“One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style”: Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to be India’s next test captain

Gautam Gambhir has backed Rohit Sharma to be the next test captain of India with…