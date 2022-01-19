“One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style”: Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to be India’s next test captain

Gautam Gambhir has backed Rohit Sharma to be the next test captain of India with KL Rahul as his deputy after Virat’s resignation.

The news of Virat Kohli’s resignation has caused a stir on social media. When Virat stepped out of T20I captaincy, he said that he want to focus on ODIs and Tests. However, then started the controversy between BCCI and Virat Kohli. He was sacked as the ODI captain with just a tweet. Rohit Sharma was appointed as the captain of ODI and T20I format.

Although, in the test format, Virat has his own aura and he was irreplaceable. In the series against South Africa, India won the first game of the series, but they lost their next two games. South Africa was India’s final frontier, but they could not breach it. On 14th January India lost the series, and on 15th January, Virat resigned as the test captain. He also thanked MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri in his letter.

After the announcement, all the players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, etc gave him farewell messages on social media. However, after the announcement, the question of India’s next test captain is a hot topic.

Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma as test captain

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir has also stated his opinion on the ongoing captain conundrum. In his recent column for Times of India, he backed Rohit Sharma to be India’s next test captain.

“In my book, Rohit Sharma should lead India across all formats with Rahul as his deputy,” Gambhir wrote.

“One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style and approach of the Indian team especially considering that we have another T20 World Cup later this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Virat Kohli finished with 40 test wins as captain, which is the highest by any player. Gambhir credited Virat for the red-ball, but he was critical of his white-ball leadership. According to Gautam, Virat was unable to find a proper middle-order combination.

“I think Virat left the Indian Test team is good health but I can’t say the same about white-ball cricket,” Gautam wrote.

“In limited-overs cricket, I’d have liked to see a more settled middle-order, which Virat could not create.”