Ross Taylor crying video: Ross Taylor gets emotional during national anthem in last ODI for New Zealand

Ross Taylor crying video: New Zealand batter Ross Taylor is playing his last international game for the Blackcaps.

New Zealand are playing against the Netherlands in the final game of the ODI series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Many of the important Kiwi players are not playing in this series because of IPL duties. However, this game is very important for New Zealand cricket.

New Zealand’s stalwart Ross Taylor will bid adieu to international cricket after this game. In December 2021, Ross Taylor announced that he will take retirement from International cricket after the home summer of New Zealand. Ross Taylor got out on 14 runs in his last game and finished his ODI career.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Ross Taylor crying video

Ahead of the game, Ross Taylor broke out during the New Zealand anthem. He was in tears throughout the anthem, and all three of his kids also accompanied him to the ground.

Ross Taylor is about to play his final international game of cricket for New Zealand. We will miss you Rosco #SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/Y6kmXVHvSH — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022

Ross Taylor played his last test game against Bangladesh earlier this year. He had a fairytale ending to his test career, as he took the winning wicket of the game on his final delivery in test cricket.

Ross Taylor finished his test career with 7655 test runs at 44.76, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scored the winning runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton. He also scored 1909 T20I runs at 25.45, courtesy of 7 half-centuries.

Ross Taylor is the highest run-scorer of New Zealand in both test and ODI cricket. He is also the first player from any country to make 100 appearances in all three formats of the game. Taylor has the most amount of catches (350) by any New Zealand fielder.