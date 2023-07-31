Is Ashes 2023 The Best Series In This Century?

Australia had been recently crowned the world Test champions. England, on the other hand, had not experienced what a Test series loss felt like for a considerable period of time. The Ashes 2023 was, thus, justifiably hyped up to the core. As the five-match series comes to an end tonight, one of the teams will have its head slightly held high, but the ultimate score line will only make both the teams humble and definitely proud of themselves for having put out the best possible advertisement for Test cricket over the one month period.

Advertisement

It all began with a Zak Crawley boundary on the very first delivery of the series bowled by the Aussie captain Pat Cummins. Fans were convinced that the ‘Bazball‘ was truly on and there was no looking back. Beware Australia! With Joe Root still batting past his century, England captain surprisingly decides to declare the innings a few minutes before the close of play. The decision ultimately backfires, as Cummins and Nathan Lyon‘s determined ninth- wicket partnership helps the visitors win a tough contest by two wickets.

There was much more drama during the second Test at Lord’s, especially on Day 5. Having lost four of their batters by the end of Day 4, the hosts were staring at a probable defeat en route the target of 371 runs. However, into the final day, the pair of Stokes and Ben Duckett stitched together a century stand for the fifth wicket as England marched closer to the target. However, the biggest moment of the day arrived after Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow and which would later become a huge matter of debate and discussion till the beginning of the third Test.

Advertisement

Post Bairstow’s wicket, something snapped within Stokes as he decided to take the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. He went on to smash nine fours and as many sixes to take his individual score to 155, as Cummins was left scratching his head. Having threatened to repeat the heroics of Headingley Test of 2019, there seemed to be no stopping the left-hander. However, his innings was halted by Josh Hazlewood as England lost the second Test as well, by 43 runs this time around.

A top quality English side was surely not down and out after a couple of close losses. The return back of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood with a bang helped them a great deal both with ball and the bat. Having been set a target of 251 runs, the home side accomplished the same in exactly 50 overs and by the fourth day itself. Wood was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match‘ for scalping seven wickets in the match and scoring a quick fire 24 (8) in the first innings.

England lost out on a great opportunity to win the fourth Test in Manchester, as relentless rain had washed out the entire play on Day 5. Having posted a mammoth total of 592 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 317, the hosts had taken a massive first innings lead. However, rain interruptions had meant that Australia managed to retain the Ashes urn as the match ended in a draw, with the series score line reading 2-1 in favour of Australia.

Come the fifth and final Test at The Oval, the hosts were seeking for a moral victory while Aussie eyes were on an away Ashes series victory for the first time since 2001. Hosts’ brilliant show with the bat in the second innings (395) had meant that Australia were supposed to chase the target of 384 runs. While it seemed like Australia were the clear favourites, the Aussie opening pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja managed to stitch together a 140-run partnership. However, in what turned out to be another see-saw battle, the visitors slipped from 264/3 at one point to 275/7. Playing the final Test match of their careers, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali scalped five of the last six Aussie wickets to fittingly hand their side a victory by 49 runs. The stellar five-match series ends at 2-2.

Is Ashes 2023 The Best Series In This Century?

If not the best, it is certainly one of the best and can easily find its mention in the top-3 greatest Test series of this century. Be it the neck-to-neck battle between the two top-quality sides right till the final day of the series, the criticisms by fans on social media, debates by experts, below-the-belt sledges especially from the crowds at Edgbaston or even the supposed gentlemanly ones at the Lord’s. One would wonder, what else was left to be seen in the series?

Advertisement

With none of the margin of victories for either teams being outright lopsided, one cannot exclaim it with certainly as to which team should have or deserved to lift the Ashes urn.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ovshake42/status/1686068802281500672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As far as the Ashes rivalry is concerned, one which comes arguably closed is the 2005 season – which England had won by a 2-1 margin. The second Test at Edgbaston was one of the all-time classics. England had adopted the modern-day ‘Bazball’ approach during the first innings of the match due to the humiliation they had to face during the first Test at Lord’s.

The closely contested third Test at Manchester and the fourth one at Nottingham also lends this series the prestigious tag. However, Australia’s massive victory in the first Test and a draw during the fifth (at The Oval) does not arguably make this series rank right up there.

India’s Tour Of Australia 2020/21

India’s second consecutive Test series victory on Australian soil during the 2020/21 tour can arguably make it to list of all-time greats in this century alongside Ashes 2023. Not that there were no one-sided matches during the four-match series, but the manner in which the visitors had bounced back to win it 2-1 after suffering the humiliation during the first Test at Adelaide is a story of one of the greatest comebacks in cricketing history.

Winning the second Test at Melbourne in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, especially after getting annihilated in the first Test infamously remembered for India’s 36 all out during the second innings, deserves to be documented to say the least.

But, this was not it. India then drew the Sydney Test, courtesy of a defiant show with the bat by Ravichandran Ashwin and a severely injured Hanuma Vihari. Cut to The Gabba for the fourth Test, the visitors humbled the hosts and how! A second-string Indian line-up took on the full-strength Aussie side and handed them their first Test defeat at the venue in 32 years.