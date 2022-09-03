“One of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI cricket”: Sehwag applauds Zimbabwe for their first-ever ODI win vs Australia in Australia

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has applauded Zimbabwe over Australia in Australia in the 3rd ODI match.

Zimbabwe created history by beating Australia in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series in Australia. This is their first-ever win over Australia in their home conditions. The last few months have been great for Zimbabwe cricket, and this victory will be one to savour for the Zimbabwe side.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia, and the bowlers started the game with a bang. At one stage, Australia were 72-5. Apart from David Warner, every Australian batter failed to make their mark in the match. Warner played an excellent knock of 94 runs, but Australia managed to score just 141 runs.

Zimbabwe’s leg-spinner Ryan Burl bowled just 3 overs but stunned Australia by picking 5 wickets for just 10 runs. Zimbabwe had their ups and downs in the match, but they managed to win the match by 3 wickets at the end. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Regis Chakabva played an important part with the bat for Zimbabwe. Josh Hazlewood took 3 wickets for Australia.

Virender Sehwag applauds Zimbabwe

Virender Sehwag has applauded the victory of Zimbabwe over Australia. He called it one of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI cricket. Sehwag said that it always feels good when an underdog does well in cricket.

“Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well. Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be. One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe,” Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well.

Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be

One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe. #AusVsZim pic.twitter.com/PeYDBUpi65 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2022

Zimbabwe will now play in the T20 World Cup Australia next month, and they will play they will start their journey to qualify for the super-12 stages. They are placed alongside Ireland, West Indies and Scotland in the group.